Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

USPS pushes back on claims about Missoula post office changes

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 13, 2024 at 8:26 AM MDT
USPS Post Office Mail Trucks. Indianapolis, IN, circa August 2019
iStock

The United States Postal Service penned a letter last week criticizing what it called “mistruths and false narratives” about its proposed plan for changes at its Missoula facility.

The U.S. Postal Service flagged Missoula’s processing facility for some potential changes earlier this year to “modernize” its network plagued by aging infrastructure and billions of dollars in losses.

Missoula’s outgoing mail sorting could move to Spokane as part of the plan. That means all mail sent locally, including items with local destinations, would go out-of-state first.

U.S. Postal Service Vice President of Communications Jeffery A. Adams slammed what he called “disinformation” about the proposal in the recent letter. He said deliveries in the Missoula area would remain on-time and that “career employees” wouldn’t be cut.

However, the postal service projected eight job losses for non-career workers in an early March report. Adams did not clarify who he believed was responsible for spreading disinformation.

Both Montana’s U.S. Senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, have publicly pushed back on the proposal. The congressmen said they were concerned the change would lead to layoffs and slower delivery times.

The postal service is set to discuss the proposal with the public this Friday evening in Missoula. It said it has not made a final decision.
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
