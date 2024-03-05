© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State environmental regulators submit a climate action plan to federal government

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 5, 2024 at 7:44 AM MST

State environmental regulators have submitted a climate action plan to the federal government.

Montana is one of 46 states creating these plans, in the hopes of securing millions in federal funding for addressing climate change. Tribal nations are also drafting their own proposals.

Montana’s plan outlines proposed projects state governments could implement to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the next five years. Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is drafting the plan with oversight from Gov. Greg Gianforte and public input.

Unlike other states, Gianforte has directed Montana’s plan to include only non-regulatory proposals

After the plan is submitted, the DEQ must then submit specific funding amount requests to the Environmental Protection Agency by April 1.
