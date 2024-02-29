Rosendale will seek reelection to the eastern district House seat

Rep. Matt Rosendale is running for reelection to represent Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat. Rosendale made the announcement Wednesday after calling it quits on a campaign for the U.S. Senate just six days after it began.

Rosendale said in a statement he will serve wherever the people of Montana feel he can be most effective. Rosendale said he supports his former Republican primary opponent Tim Sheehy in the race for U.S. Senate.

Rosendale was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 and is the former state Auditor. He’s known for bucking party leadership as a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. He often points to cutting federal spending as a top priority.

Rosendale is entering a crowded GOP primary, with a few of the candidates having entered the race with the understanding the incumbent Rosendale would run for the Senate.

Montana’s primary election is June 4.