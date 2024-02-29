© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Rosendale will seek reelection to the eastern district House seat

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 29, 2024 at 4:52 AM MST
Matt Rosendale.
Rosendale campaign
Matt Rosendale

Rep. Matt Rosendale is running for reelection to represent Montana’s eastern U.S. House seat. Rosendale made the announcement Wednesday after calling it quits on a campaign for the U.S. Senate just six days after it began.

Rosendale said in a statement he will serve wherever the people of Montana feel he can be most effective. Rosendale said he supports his former Republican primary opponent Tim Sheehy in the race for U.S. Senate.

Rosendale was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 and is the former state Auditor. He’s known for bucking party leadership as a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus. He often points to cutting federal spending as a top priority.

Rosendale is entering a crowded GOP primary, with a few of the candidates having entered the race with the understanding the incumbent Rosendale would run for the Senate.

Montana’s primary election is June 4.

Load More

Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsMatt Rosendale
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information