Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Groups call for more study of Columbia Falls Aluminum cleanup

Montana Public Radio | By Najifa Farhat
Published February 29, 2024 at 5:09 AM MST
The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company in Columbia Falls, Montana. The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.
Columbia Falls Aluminum Company
The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company in Columbia Falls, Montana. The Environmental Protection Agency designated the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company as an official Superfund site in September 2016.

Flathead County Commissioners wrote to the Environmental Protection Agency in mid-February asking the agency to take another look at its plan to leave waste from the former Columbia Falls Aluminum Company site buried in the ground.

The Coalition for a Clean CFAC echoed those comments.

Peter Metcalf is a member of the coalition’s steering committee and researcher of the Flathead Lake Biological Station.

“We're concerned that it will have to be maintained in perpetuity and we're unclear who's going to pay for that, especially if there is a failure down the road,” Metcalf says.

A third-party consultant hired by the former aluminum company conducted the cleanup feasibility study.

The county and coalition group argues that the consultant didn't thoroughly assess all options and neglected possible complete waste removal. They worry about long-term contamination spreading into the Flathead Valley watershed.

However, regional EPA officials say both EPA and the state agencies provided strong oversight throughout the study. EPA's Remedial Project Manager Matthew Dorrington says the possibility of an off-site cleanup is impractical.

“You're talking about removing waste that when exposed to air in the presence of water generates toxic and explosive gasses, which poses risks to workers and removing the waste. The waste itself, we're talking about 1.2 million cubic yards, which is significant.”

The CFAC plant operated from 1955 to 2009, generating large amounts of spent potliner, a hazardous waste containing cyanide compounds.

Last year the EPA proposed its cleanup plan for the Superfund site and is now reviewing the public comments.

Najifa Farhat
