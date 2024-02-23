No Labels party qualifies for the Montana ballot

Montana political candidates can now file for office under a new political party. It’s unclear if anyone will take that opportunity.

No Labels was founded nationally in 2010. The party aims to provide centrist candidates in hyper-partisan elections. The organization’s website lists U.S. Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine as leaders of their cause.

The national party last summer paid to gather the roughly 5,000 signatures needed to qualify No Label candidates for the Montana ballot. The Montana Secretary of State certified the minor party last week. Minor parties, like the Green Party, do not compete in primaries, just the general election.

No candidates in Montana have yet filed under No Labels. In fact, the national party has struggled to recruit candidates. The deadline for candidates to file in Montana is March 11.