Ronan man found guilty of starting the Boulder 2700 Fire

A Ronan man has been found guilty of lighting a 2021 fire that burned homes and forced evacuations on the east side of Flathead Lake.

Craig Allen McCrea set the blaze that became known as the Boulder 2700 Fire near Finley Point.

A Lake County jury found McCrea guilty on two counts of arson.

Because the court designated McCrea a persistent felon prior to his trial due to previous crimes, he could serve up to 200 years in prison. Arson typically carries a 20 year sentence per count.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in a news release said McCrea could be responsible for paying millions of dollars in restitution. The Boulder 2700 Fire burned nearly 3,000 acres and more than a dozen homes.