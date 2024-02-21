© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ronan man found guilty of starting the Boulder 2700 Fire

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:48 AM MST
The Boulder 2700 Fire burning near Highway 35 about eight miles east of Polson, July 31, 2021.
Shaylee Ragar
/
Montana Public Radio
The Boulder 2700 Fire burning near Highway 35 about eight miles east of Polson, July 31, 2021.

A Ronan man has been found guilty of lighting a 2021 fire that burned homes and forced evacuations on the east side of Flathead Lake.

Craig Allen McCrea set the blaze that became known as the Boulder 2700 Fire near Finley Point.

A Lake County jury found McCrea guilty on two counts of arson.

Because the court designated McCrea a persistent felon prior to his trial due to previous crimes, he could serve up to 200 years in prison. Arson typically carries a 20 year sentence per count.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in a news release said McCrea could be responsible for paying millions of dollars in restitution. The Boulder 2700 Fire burned nearly 3,000 acres and more than a dozen homes.
Tags
Montana News Craig Allen McCreaBoulder 2700 FireAustin Knudsenwildfire
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information