© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Raph Graybill joins Busse on the Democratic ticket for governor

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:14 AM MST
Raph Graybill is the 2020 Democratic Candidate for Attorney General
Courtesy

A prominent Helena attorney has joined the Democratic ticket for governor.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse tapped attorney Raph Graybill to be his running mate as lieutenant governor.

At an event in Helena Tuesday, Busse pointed to Graybill’s record challenging the state over alleged constitutional violations.

“I better have the guy on the team who’s the sharpest constitutional sword there is, and that’s Raph Graybill,” Busse said.

Graybill previously worked as chief legal counsel for former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. He unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2020 and has since worked in private practice. He’s taken on the state in several cases, including lawsuits challenging anti-abortion laws and new restrictive voting laws.

Graybill said he asked Busse to join his ticket after seeing the former firearms executive and author speak last fall.

“This is going to be a grassroots, bottom up campaign. I know we can win. I know that we’re on the right side of the issues,” Graybill said.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. is seeking re-election with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras.
Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsRyan BusseRaph GraybillSteve BullockGreg GianforteKristen Juras
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information