Raph Graybill joins Busse on the Democratic ticket for governor

A prominent Helena attorney has joined the Democratic ticket for governor.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse tapped attorney Raph Graybill to be his running mate as lieutenant governor.

At an event in Helena Tuesday, Busse pointed to Graybill’s record challenging the state over alleged constitutional violations.

“I better have the guy on the team who’s the sharpest constitutional sword there is, and that’s Raph Graybill,” Busse said.

Graybill previously worked as chief legal counsel for former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. He unsuccessfully ran for attorney general in 2020 and has since worked in private practice. He’s taken on the state in several cases, including lawsuits challenging anti-abortion laws and new restrictive voting laws.

Graybill said he asked Busse to join his ticket after seeing the former firearms executive and author speak last fall.

“This is going to be a grassroots, bottom up campaign. I know we can win. I know that we’re on the right side of the issues,” Graybill said.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. is seeking re-election with Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras.