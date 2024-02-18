Report shows Montana among states with highest rates of residents with long-COVID symptoms

Montana has one of the highest rates of people experiencing Long-COVID symptoms. That’s according to a federal health survey.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used one of its annual surveys to ask adults about whether they had experienced COVID-19 symptoms 30 or more days after testing positive. Symptoms lasting that long are referred to as Long-COVID.

CDC epidemiologist Nicole Ford said nearly 6.5% of U.S. adults reported experiencing Long-COVID.

“Montana was among the states with the highest percent of adults experiencing Long-COVID at just under 10%,” Ford said.

That’s the second highest rate nationwide. Ford found the condition is most common in the west, Midwest and the south.

She said this data can help health officials and policy makers know the scope of the issue and provide resources for people who need treatment.