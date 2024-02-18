© 2024 MTPR
Report shows Montana among states with highest rates of residents with long-COVID symptoms

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 18, 2024 at 8:10 AM MST
Doctors hand measuring blood pressure of male patient
megaflopp/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
_

Montana has one of the highest rates of people experiencing Long-COVID symptoms. That’s according to a federal health survey.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) used one of its annual surveys to ask adults about whether they had experienced COVID-19 symptoms 30 or more days after testing positive. Symptoms lasting that long are referred to as Long-COVID.

CDC epidemiologist Nicole Ford said nearly 6.5% of U.S. adults reported experiencing Long-COVID.

“Montana was among the states with the highest percent of adults experiencing Long-COVID at just under 10%,” Ford said.

That’s the second highest rate nationwide. Ford found the condition is most common in the west, Midwest and the south.

She said this data can help health officials and policy makers know the scope of the issue and provide resources for people who need treatment.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.

