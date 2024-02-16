Gianforte directs the Montana National Guard to help Texas with border security

Gov. Greg Gianforte has directed the Montana National Guard to find ways to help Texas with security at its southern border.

Gianforte said the directive comes in response to the "threat posed to every state" by illegal immigration and at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

According to the governor's office, help from the Montana National Guard could include sending volunteer soldiers and airmen on a support mission.

The office said more information about the specific resources Montana can offer and the state's budget for the aid will be available in the coming weeks.

Gianforte joined 12 other governors at the southern border in Texas earlier this month in a show of support for the state as it tries to curb illegal border crossings.

The governor said the Biden Administration has failed to address a surge of migrants reaching the southern border.

Other Republican led states, like Utah and Louisiana, have already pledged to send law enforcement and National Guard members to Texas.