Elsie Arntzen enters the race for the state's eastern congressional district

Montana’s Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has officially entered the race for the state’s eastern congressional district.

Arntzen waited until current Congressman Matt Rosendale announced he would leave his seat to run for the Senate.

Arntzen is terming out of her role overseeing public K-12 education in Montana. She was previously a state lawmaker and teacher.

Arntzen will join a crowded Republican primary for the seat. It includes State Auditor Troy Downing, state Sen. Ken Bogner and former legislator Joel Krautter and others.