© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Elsie Arntzen enters the race for the state's eastern congressional district

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:46 AM MST
Montana Superintendent of Public Schools Elsie Arntzen
courtesy
Montana Superintendent of Public Schools Elsie Arntzen

Montana’s Republican Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has officially entered the race for the state’s eastern congressional district.

Arntzen waited until current Congressman Matt Rosendale announced he would leave his seat to run for the Senate.

Arntzen is terming out of her role overseeing public K-12 education in Montana. She was previously a state lawmaker and teacher.

Arntzen will join a crowded Republican primary for the seat. It includes State Auditor Troy Downing, state Sen. Ken Bogner and former legislator Joel Krautter and others.
Tags
Montana News Elsie ArntzenMatt RosendaleTroy DowningKenneth BognerJoel Krautter2024 elections
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information