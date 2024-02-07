Former Montana VA doc provided substandard care, says Inspector General

Federal regulators found that the former chief of staff at the Montana VA’s Helena facility provided substandard pregnancy and gynecological care.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Inspector General’s office (OIG) investigated four complaints against Dr. J.P. Maganito.

The inspector general found that in 2022, Maganito provided care to a pregnant woman past her first trimester, which is against VA policy. The report says Maganito put both the mother and her child at risk.

Maganito also didn’t run all the necessary tests for another patient before surgery and prescribed the wrong antibiotic after the procedure.

Montana VA leadership said it will make sure its providers are practicing within the bounds of their license and VA policies.

Maganito resigned shortly after complaints were filed against him. The Montana VA said it has forwarded the OIG’s findings to states where he is licensed to practice.