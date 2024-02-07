© 2024 MTPR
Former Montana VA doc provided substandard care, says Inspector General

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:09 PM MST
Department of Veterans Affairs logo

Federal regulators found that the former chief of staff at the Montana VA’s Helena facility provided substandard pregnancy and gynecological care.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Inspector General’s office (OIG) investigated four complaints against Dr. J.P. Maganito.

The inspector general found that in 2022, Maganito provided care to a pregnant woman past her first trimester, which is against VA policy. The report says Maganito put both the mother and her child at risk.

Maganito also didn’t run all the necessary tests for another patient before surgery and prescribed the wrong antibiotic after the procedure.

Montana VA leadership said it will make sure its providers are practicing within the bounds of their license and VA policies.

Maganito resigned shortly after complaints were filed against him. The Montana VA said it has forwarded the OIG’s findings to states where he is licensed to practice.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
