Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Former Gov. Racicot joins effort to keep Trump off Colorado's ballot

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:29 AM MST
Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot says the far-right leaders of his party are a threat to democracy.
Kirk Siegler
/
NPR
Former Montana governor Mark Racicot has joined an effort to stop Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s ballot as a presidential candidate.

The United States Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold or reverse Colorado’s decision to disqualify Trump from the state ballot.

Racicot and two other former Republican governors from other states submitted a brief to the high court in support of that removal.

Racicot, who once led former President George W. Bush’s reelection campaign, spoke to MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

“You cannot have taken an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and thereafter, involve, engage, countenance, incite or in any other way be involved in an insurrection against the United States of America,” Racicot said.

Racicot has long criticized Trump. The former governor was rebuked by the state GOP last year for his endorsement of Democrats over Republicans in recent elections.

Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who is leading GOP efforts to regain control of the Senate this cycle, called the Colorado decision a disgrace, donated to Trump’s legal defense fund and asked the Supreme Court to overturn the decision.
Montana News 2024 electionsDonald TrumpU.S. Supreme CourtMarc RacicotSteve Daines
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
