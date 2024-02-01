© 2024 MTPR
Montana syphilis cases hit 60-year high, state health workers say

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 1, 2024 at 5:26 AM MST

Syphilis cases are on the rise around the country. The rate of cases in the state hasn’t been this high since 1959.

State health officials said the rate of syphilis has been climbing over the past decade, but has skyrocketed since 2019.

There were under 200 cases in 2019, according to state data. There were over 750 last year.

Montana has one of the highest rates of syphilis nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal health officials this week launched a task force to tackle the growing number of syphilis cases nationwide. The task force will help states identify counties with high infection rates in order to better serve those communities.

Syphilis symptoms include sores and rashes, but symptoms aren’t always visible. The bacteria can damage the heart, brain and other organs if left untreated.

Health professionals say it’s best to regularly test for STIs.
Montana News Centers for Disease Control and Prevention syphilis Health care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
