Montana syphilis cases hit 60-year high, state health workers say

Syphilis cases are on the rise around the country. The rate of cases in the state hasn’t been this high since 1959.

State health officials said the rate of syphilis has been climbing over the past decade, but has skyrocketed since 2019.

There were under 200 cases in 2019, according to state data. There were over 750 last year.

Montana has one of the highest rates of syphilis nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Federal health officials this week launched a task force to tackle the growing number of syphilis cases nationwide. The task force will help states identify counties with high infection rates in order to better serve those communities.

Syphilis symptoms include sores and rashes, but symptoms aren’t always visible. The bacteria can damage the heart, brain and other organs if left untreated.

Health professionals say it’s best to regularly test for STIs.