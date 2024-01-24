Troy man charged with killing a grizzly bear and tampering with evidence

A Troy man has been charged with killing a grizzly bear and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation.

Othel Lee Pearson allegedly shot and killed the grizzly bear in November 2020 and then tampered with evidence to hinder the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana alleges Pearson’s tampering includes removing and throwing the bear’s GPS collar into the Yaak river, along with cutting and hiding the animal’s paws, ear tags and identifying lip tattoo.

According to the allegations, Pearson did not report the killing of the bear to the federal wildlife officials within a required five days of the death. Grizzly bears in the region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Pearson could face $275,000 in fines and 20 years in prison on the charges.

According to court filings, a plea agreement in place and a court date has not been set.