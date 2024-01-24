© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Troy man charged with killing a grizzly bear and tampering with evidence

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 24, 2024 at 5:57 AM MST
Closeup of a grizzly bear
Grizzly bear

A Troy man has been charged with killing a grizzly bear and tampering with evidence in a federal investigation.

Othel Lee Pearson allegedly shot and killed the grizzly bear in November 2020 and then tampered with evidence to hinder the investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana alleges Pearson’s tampering includes removing and throwing the bear’s GPS collar into the Yaak river, along with cutting and hiding the animal’s paws, ear tags and identifying lip tattoo.

According to the allegations, Pearson did not report the killing of the bear to the federal wildlife officials within a required five days of the death. Grizzly bears in the region are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Pearson could face $275,000 in fines and 20 years in prison on the charges.

According to court filings, a plea agreement in place and a court date has not been set.

Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
At their peak, grizzly bears numbered more than 50,000 in the Lower 48. They roamed from the West Coast to the Great Plains, from northern Alaska to…
Endangered Species Act grizzly bears
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
