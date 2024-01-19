© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

MSU will receive $10 million to help groups apply for grants

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 19, 2024 at 6:00 PM MST

Montana State University will soon help communities and tribes in six states obtain environmental and energy related grants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving MSU $10 million to set up an environmental justice resource center. This is one of 10 centers nationwide.

The Bozeman center will serve Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 tribal nations.

These centers help local governments, nonprofit, tribes and other eligible entities apply for grant programs. The program’s main intent is to make it easier to apply for funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and Congress’ recent infrastructure bill.

But the center will provide assistance with any grant process. It’s intended to help communities who might otherwise not have the expertise to navigate complicated grant applications.
Tags
Montana News Montana State UniversityU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyInflation Reduction Act Environment Montana
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information