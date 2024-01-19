MSU will receive $10 million to help groups apply for grants

Montana State University will soon help communities and tribes in six states obtain environmental and energy related grants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is giving MSU $10 million to set up an environmental justice resource center. This is one of 10 centers nationwide.

The Bozeman center will serve Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 tribal nations.

These centers help local governments, nonprofit, tribes and other eligible entities apply for grant programs. The program’s main intent is to make it easier to apply for funding from the Inflation Reduction Act and Congress’ recent infrastructure bill.

But the center will provide assistance with any grant process. It’s intended to help communities who might otherwise not have the expertise to navigate complicated grant applications.