State regulators must consider climate change during appeal of landmark case, Supreme Court says

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published January 17, 2024 at 5:17 PM MST

State environmental regulators must consider climate change as part of their permitting decisions for now. The Montana Supreme Court announced that order this week while they await a full argument in a youth-led climate lawsuit.

Supreme Court justices voted 5-2 against state officials’ request to hold off on enforcing a lower court ruling in the Held v. Montana lawsuit while the appeal is in process.

That ruling found the state’s fossil fuel policies violated the youth plaintiff’s constitutional right to a healthy environment.

It also struck down legislation that enabled regulators to exclude consideration of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions when assessing a project’s environmental impacts.

The state has sought to continue business as usual while their appeal plays out. Both state district court and the state Supreme Court have rejected those requests.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
