State regulators must consider climate change during appeal of landmark case, Supreme Court says
State environmental regulators must consider climate change as part of their permitting decisions for now. The Montana Supreme Court announced that order this week while they await a full argument in a youth-led climate lawsuit.
Supreme Court justices voted 5-2 against state officials’ request to hold off on enforcing a lower court ruling in the Held v. Montana lawsuit while the appeal is in process.
That ruling found the state’s fossil fuel policies violated the youth plaintiff’s constitutional right to a healthy environment.
It also struck down legislation that enabled regulators to exclude consideration of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions when assessing a project’s environmental impacts.
The state has sought to continue business as usual while their appeal plays out. Both state district court and the state Supreme Court have rejected those requests.