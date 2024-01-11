© 2024 MTPR
University of Montana gender discrimination lawsuit ends in a settlement

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:45 AM MST
University of Montana's oval and Main Hall.
Josh Burnham
/
Montana Public Radio

A lawsuit over alleged gender discrimination at the University of Montana ended in a settlement this week. The university agreed to pay $350,000 and improve its anti-discrimination practices.

Four current and former female employees in 2021 accused university leadership of creating a hostile work environment for women. By the end of litigation, 18 women had joined the suit.

The university denied the allegations throughout the case.

In the settlement agreement, no wrongdoing is admitted. Plaintiffs will each receive around $1,800 out of UM’s agreed settlement payment.

UM also agreed to provide anti-discrimination training to all employees and students and open up its practices to review by an independent third party.

One of the plaintiffs previously worked as a music host for Montana Public Radio and another oversaw the Broadcast Media Center, which includes MTPR, as a university administrator.
