Montana communities awarded $8 million in federal housing, infrastructure grants

The federal government has awarded millions of dollars to nine Montana communities to improve local infrastructure, housing and educational opportunities.

Roughly half of Montana’s $8 million USDA Rural Development grant was awarded to Wolf Point to replace the local wastewater lines and treatment. The agency said the projects will eliminate health and sanitary issues.

Nonprofit group Homeword received $350,000 to make infrastructure improvements at an Anaconda apartment complex serving elderly and disabled residents.

There’s $700,000 tabbed for Blackfeet Community College in Browning to purchase landscaping, farming and classroom equipment.

Grants were also awarded to six other Montana tribal colleges to be used for everything from parking lots to expanding and enhancing research curriculum

Montana’s slice of the USDA grant awards were part of a broader $81 million USDA investment in areas deemed to have limited access to resources.