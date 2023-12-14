Helena Flats superintendent charged with alleged assault of a student

Police have charged a Kalispell school superintendent for allegedly assaulting a student.

Helena Flats School District Superintendent Andy Maheras has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. He pleaded not guilty. According to court documents, a 12-year-old male student accused Maheras of forcefully grabbing him and pushing him into a locker.

Maheras told the Flathead County Sheriff’s office he was trying to talk to the student about kissing a 13-year-old girl student in the hallway before he walked away. Maheras told police he followed the student, but couldn’t remember if he pushed him.

Court documents say video footage shows Maheras grabbing the student by the arm before following him off camera. Students in the video can be seen looking toward Maheras and the male student with surprised expressions.

Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva is representing the school district. She said the school board is requiring Maheras to work from home until the case has concluded.

Maheras is set to appear in Flathead County Justice Court Feb. 6.