Helena Flats superintendent charged with alleged assault of a student

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM MST

Police have charged a Kalispell school superintendent for allegedly assaulting a student.

Helena Flats School District Superintendent Andy Maheras has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. He pleaded not guilty. According to court documents, a 12-year-old male student accused Maheras of forcefully grabbing him and pushing him into a locker.

Maheras told the Flathead County Sheriff’s office he was trying to talk to the student about kissing a 13-year-old girl student in the hallway before he walked away. Maheras told police he followed the student, but couldn’t remember if he pushed him.

Court documents say video footage shows Maheras grabbing the student by the arm before following him off camera. Students in the video can be seen looking toward Maheras and the male student with surprised expressions.

Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva is representing the school district. She said the school board is requiring Maheras to work from home until the case has concluded.

Maheras is set to appear in Flathead County Justice Court Feb. 6.
Montana News Helena Flats School DistrictAndy MaherasElizabeth KalevaFlathead County Sheriff's Office
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
