© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New report shows an increase in suicides involving firearms

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST

The rate of suicides involving a firearm are increasing nationwide, according to a new report. Indigenous people are seeing the largest increase.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were about 27,000 suicides involving a firearm nationwide in 2022. That’s according to preliminary data.

The rate of suicide by firearm increased by 11% from 2019 through 2022. Rates increased among all racial groups, but Indigenous Americans saw the largest increase at 66%.

The CDC said that could be attributed to lack of access to mental health care, high unemployment rates and isolation in Indigenous communities, all issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

Montana has regularly had one of the highest rates of suicide by firearm in the nation and is also home to seven reservations.
Tags
Montana News Centers for Disease Control and PreventionSuicideguns
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information