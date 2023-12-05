New report shows an increase in suicides involving firearms

The rate of suicides involving a firearm are increasing nationwide, according to a new report. Indigenous people are seeing the largest increase.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there were about 27,000 suicides involving a firearm nationwide in 2022. That’s according to preliminary data.

The rate of suicide by firearm increased by 11% from 2019 through 2022. Rates increased among all racial groups, but Indigenous Americans saw the largest increase at 66%.

The CDC said that could be attributed to lack of access to mental health care, high unemployment rates and isolation in Indigenous communities, all issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

Montana has regularly had one of the highest rates of suicide by firearm in the nation and is also home to seven reservations.