State commission asks Gianforte to approve funding for mobile crisis teams

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST

Montana’s limited mental health crisis services could get a boost in funding.

A state commission is asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to approve $7.5 million for mobile crisis teams and stabilization centers.

The commission wants roughly half of that funding for existing mobile crisis teams, which respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

That money will stabilize teams as they begin to learn how to bill Medicaid in January.

The rest would go toward reopening crisis receiving centers that have closed. Four remain open statewide. Those centers stabilize people in crisis.

The Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission makes recommendations on how the state will spend $300 million on the state’s mental health system.

Gov. Gianforte will need to approve the commission's proposals before the state health department can disperse funds.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
