State commission asks Gianforte to approve funding for mobile crisis teams

Montana’s limited mental health crisis services could get a boost in funding.

A state commission is asking Gov. Greg Gianforte to approve $7.5 million for mobile crisis teams and stabilization centers.

The commission wants roughly half of that funding for existing mobile crisis teams, which respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis.

That money will stabilize teams as they begin to learn how to bill Medicaid in January.

The rest would go toward reopening crisis receiving centers that have closed. Four remain open statewide. Those centers stabilize people in crisis.

The Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission makes recommendations on how the state will spend $300 million on the state’s mental health system.

Gov. Gianforte will need to approve the commission's proposals before the state health department can disperse funds.