Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Proposed ballot initiative to create an open-primary in Montana advances

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM MST

A proposed ballot initiative to create an open-primary in Montana is moving forward per a recent state Supreme Court ruling.

The citizen-led initiative would create a “top four” ballot, meaning the four candidates that receive the most votes in a primary would end up on the general election ballot regardless of party.

This means multiple candidates from the same party could end up on the ballot together.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen had previously rejected the proposed ballot initiative, saying it was unconstitutional.

Montanans for Election Reform drafted the initiative. The group challenged Knudsen’s decision in court. The Supreme Court ordered Knudsen to send the initiative to the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees statewide elections.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter.

