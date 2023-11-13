Montana to take part in a food assistance program for kids this summer, officials say

Montana health and education officials announced the state intends to participate in a federal program next year to help families with children afford groceries when schools are closed during the summer.

The summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program began during the pandemic and Congress made it permanent last year. State officials said families with students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch will receive $40 per child per month in June, July and August next year.

The state health department earlier this year declined to take part in the 2023 program. Officials said at the time it would be too burdensome for the department and schools to administer. The health department will collaborate with the state’s K-12 education agency to deliver the benefits next summer.