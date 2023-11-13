© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montana to take part in a food assistance program for kids this summer, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:32 PM MST
Young children eating in a school cafeteria.
iStock

Montana health and education officials announced the state intends to participate in a federal program next year to help families with children afford groceries when schools are closed during the summer.

The summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program began during the pandemic and Congress made it permanent last year. State officials said families with students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch will receive $40 per child per month in June, July and August next year.

The state health department earlier this year declined to take part in the 2023 program. Officials said at the time it would be too burdensome for the department and schools to administer. The health department will collaborate with the state’s K-12 education agency to deliver the benefits next summer.
Tags
Montana News Electronic Benefit Transfer
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information