Suspect pleads not guilty to the hit-and-run death charges of Mika Westwolf

A 28-year old woman accused of striking and killing a young Indigenous woman near Arlee earlier this year pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday.

Police arrested Sunny K. White in Kalispell last month after a months-long investigation into the death of 22-year-old Mika Josephine Westwolf.

Westwolf was an enrolled member of the Blackfeet Tribe. She was walking along Highway 93 in March when prosecutors said White hit her while driving under the influence of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police say White’s children were in the car at the time.

White pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular and negligent homicide, two counts of child endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. She faces decades in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.

A Lake County judge set a trial date for May 6.