Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announces re-election campaign

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced his re-election campaign Tuesday to be the state’s top lawyer for another four years.

Knudsen, a Republican from Culbertson, was first elected to public office as a state legislator in 2010. He was then a county attorney in Roosevelt County for two years before pursuing statewide office in 2020. Knudsen said in a news release he wants to continue to fight crime, the Biden agenda and for the freedoms of Montanans.

Knudsen is currently facing charges of professional misconduct. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel alleges he committed 41 violations during a heated conflict over the separation of powers with the Montana Supreme Court. Knudsen must respond to the charges by the end of the month and then the case will go before a review panel.

Bozeman Attorney Ben Alke is Knudsen’s only challenger in the race so far. The Democrat announced his campaign last month, saying he wants to restore “the integrity and respect” to the Montana Department of Justice.