Fentanyl seizures in Montana nearly doubled this year, officials say

The amount of fentanyl seized in Montana has nearly doubled in the last year. That’s not the only drug seizure stat that concerns state law enforcement officials.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Tuesday that the state’s anti-drug task forces seized over 346,000 dosage units of fentanyl through September 30. That’s an 83% increase in the total seized last year, which shattered the previous record itself.

Fentanyl-linked deaths are also rising. According to preliminary data, there have been 61 documented fatal overdoses as of early September.

The statewide total is higher, as the crime lab only verifies deaths that involve an autopsy.

Last year, the State Crime Lab reported 77 overdose deaths.

Montana’s six Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task forces have also seized almost 40 pounds of cocaine so far this year, that’s nearly 60% more than last year.

Methamphetamine seizures are steady, with 148 pounds taken off the streets this year compared to a total of 200 pounds last year.