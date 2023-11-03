Troy Downing joins eastern district congressional race

Montana’s Republican state auditor launched a campaign for the state’s eastern congressional seat.

Troy Downing, a veteran and businessman, is running for the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Matt Rosendale. Rosendale is considering a run for the U.S. Senate, but has yet to announce his plans. That means Downing could compete with the incumbent in the Republican primary.

Three other Republicans have already begun campaigning for the seat. Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is also exploring a run.

Downing was elected Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in 2020. The office regulates two of the state’s largest industries. He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and lost to Rosendale in the primary.

Downing said in a statement his previous experience has prepared him to "beat the Biden liberals and save the America we all love."