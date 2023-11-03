© 2023 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Troy Downing joins eastern district congressional race

By Shaylee Ragar
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:06 PM MDT
Troy Downing is the 2020 Republican candidate for state auditor.
courtesy

Montana’s Republican state auditor launched a campaign for the state’s eastern congressional seat.

Troy Downing, a veteran and businessman, is running for the U.S. House seat currently held by Rep. Matt Rosendale. Rosendale is considering a run for the U.S. Senate, but has yet to announce his plans. That means Downing could compete with the incumbent in the Republican primary.

Three other Republicans have already begun campaigning for the seat. Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is also exploring a run.

Downing was elected Montana’s Commissioner of Securities and Insurance in 2020. The office regulates two of the state’s largest industries. He previously ran for the U.S. Senate in 2018 and lost to Rosendale in the primary.

Downing said in a statement his previous experience has prepared him to "beat the Biden liberals and save the America we all love."
Montana News Troy Downing 2024 elections Matt Rosendale
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.  
