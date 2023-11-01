Montanans have until Dec. 15 to enroll in public marketplace health insurance

Enrollment for the public health insurance marketplace opens Wednesday, November 1. Health care advocates are urging people who recently lost Medicaid to seek coverage. More than 90,000 Montanans have lost Medicaid as the state reviews eligibility for the program.

Cover Montana helps people purchase insurance on the public marketplace. Director Olivia Riutta says most Montanans are insured through their employer. But, about 50,000 typically get insurance through the marketplace. She expects that number will spike this year.

“So, we’re encouraging folks who need coverage to start early, don’t delay, and especially if they want to work with an enrollment assister, to make sure they get an appointment early,” Riutta says.

More than 60% of Montanans who’ve lost Medicaid did so due to paperwork issues. Riutta says people who believe they still qualify for Medicaid should still fill out an application at healthcare.gov. That application will assess eligibility for Medicaid and a variety of private health insurance plans.

Montanans seeking to enroll in health insurance can head to covermt.orgto find in-person assistance near them. They can also call (844) 682-6837 to speak with an enrollment assistant.

Riutta says people may qualify for tax credits that can reduce monthly out-of-pocket expenses for a private plan.

Residents must enroll in a health plan by Dec. 15 for coverage to begin on Jan. 1.