Montana state gets sued over new Public Service Commission voting districts

A conservation group and several Montana voters are suing the state over new voting districts for the Public Service Commission.

The commission oversees public utilities in Montana. It has five members that represent constituents from across the state. The Montana Secretary of State’s office was sued ahead of the 2022 election over the configuration of the districts. They hadn’t been redrawn since 2003 and a panel of federal judges ruled them unequal in population.

The Republican majority in the state Legislature took on the task of redrawing the districts last session. The new map splits most of Montana’s largest cities between two districts. Republicans said that’s necessary to account for the state’s growing population. Democrats oppose the new districts, saying they further consolidate power for Republicans.

Montana Conservation Voters and eight individual residents filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Christie Jacobsen Monday over the districts. They argued the districts are unconstitutionally gerrymandered and cannot be used in the next election.

Jacobsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.