© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana state gets sued over new Public Service Commission voting districts

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 30, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT

A conservation group and several Montana voters are suing the state over new voting districts for the Public Service Commission.

The commission oversees public utilities in Montana. It has five members that represent constituents from across the state. The Montana Secretary of State’s office was sued ahead of the 2022 election over the configuration of the districts. They hadn’t been redrawn since 2003 and a panel of federal judges ruled them unequal in population.

The Republican majority in the state Legislature took on the task of redrawing the districts last session. The new map splits most of Montana’s largest cities between two districts. Republicans said that’s necessary to account for the state’s growing population. Democrats oppose the new districts, saying they further consolidate power for Republicans.

Montana Conservation Voters and eight individual residents filed a lawsuit against Secretary of State Christie Jacobsen Monday over the districts. They argued the districts are unconstitutionally gerrymandered and cannot be used in the next election.

Jacobsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tags
Montana News Public Service CommissionMontana Conservation VotersChristi JacobsenMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.