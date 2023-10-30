FWP unveils an online portal to allow hunters to thank landowners

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) unveiled a new online portal this month that allows hunters to thank landowners for providing access during hunting season.

Most hunting on private land in Montana is organized under the block management program, where FWP and landowners work to provide free hunting access under certain conditions.

The department launched the new portal as part of an initiative to promote ethical hunting.

Hunters can now write a digital thank you note and even submit photos from their hunt. FWP said it will share all the notes with land owners at the end of the hunting season.