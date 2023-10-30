© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FWP unveils an online portal to allow hunters to thank landowners

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 30, 2023 at 4:53 PM MDT

Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) unveiled a new online portal this month that allows hunters to thank landowners for providing access during hunting season.

Most hunting on private land in Montana is organized under the block management program, where FWP and landowners work to provide free hunting access under certain conditions.

The department launched the new portal as part of an initiative to promote ethical hunting.

Hunters can now write a digital thank you note and even submit photos from their hunt. FWP said it will share all the notes with land owners at the end of the hunting season.
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.