Environment
Hunting season starts off with a bang

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM MDT
Hunting rifle.
General hunting season opened last Saturday. Unusually warm and dry weather led to above-average hunter success rates across north-central Montana, compared to last year.

The Augusta check station saw more than 200 hunters over the course of opening weekend. That’s compared to 164 last year.

The station checked 15 elk opening weekend, compared to the four checked the same weekend last year.

FWP said in a statement the Sun River elk herd didn’t appear to have moved toward their winter range for opening weekend. Game managers expect this week’s storms may spur the herd to shift towards the Sun River Wildlife Management Area.

Region 4 hunters also shot 23 deer. Mule and white-tailed deer harvest numbers were higher than last year, but below longer term averages.

There was a 19% overall harvest success rate for hunters, 3% higher than the ten year average for the area.

General season for deer and elk is open through November 26. The only check station in region 4 is located in Augusta. Hunters are required to stop at any check station they pass while hunting regardless of whether they harvested any game

Montana News Environment hunting
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

