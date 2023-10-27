© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

DNRC reports 1,600 wildfires in Montana this year

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM MDT
Montana DNRC helicopter used to fight wildfires.
Corin Cates-Carney
/
MTPR
Montana DNRC helicopter used to fight wildfires.

Wildfires are now a year-round threat in Montana, but peak wildfire season is now behind us.

According to the latest data from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, 1,600 total fires scorched over 117,000 acres – about a six percent drop from last year. Almost a quarter of those fires were lightning-caused. The rest were either human-caused or investigators could not determine how they started.

DNRC says 96 percent of wildland fires on state and private land were kept to 10 acres or less this year. DNRC’s Forestry and Trust Lands Division credits aggressive initial attack for that impressive record.

The agency tells MTPR funding provided by the Legislature earlier this year allowed DNRC to procure additional firefighting assets. Those included additional aviation resources and a couple of Type 2 Initial attack hand crews. Those resources were positioned in areas of high to extreme fire potential and enabled firefighters to suppress new fires before they grew out of control.

Favorable conditions in central and eastern Montana also played a pivotal role in this relatively mild fire season, allowing for more concentrated resource deployment in drought-stricken northwestern Montana.

Tags
Montana News wildfireMontana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.