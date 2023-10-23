© 2023 MTPR
Winter weather is expected across Montana this week

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:36 PM MDT
Winter weather is expected this week across Montana. The National Weather Service said a dramatic wintery storm is likely to cut through the northern Rockies starting Tuesday afternoon.
National Weather Service
Weather forecasters last week announced Montana would soon get a bout of chilly weather. Details have come into better focus and this week’s wintery weather forecast is a doozy.

Northwest Montana will likely be the first to feel the impacts with challenging driving conditions over Marias Pass.

Lookout, Lolo, MacDonald, Homestake and Lost Trail passes could get up to eight inches of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters said accumulations won’t be limited to the higher elevations. The Flathead and Missoula Valleys could receive an inch or two of snow by mid-week. Three to six inches are possible for Georgetown Lake and Butte.

Further east a few inches are possible from Miles City to the Billings area by Tuesday night.

Our mild-autumn temperatures, meanwhile, will soon be replaced with daytime highs in the 20’s and 30’s with overnight lows in the teens. Forecasters said temperatures in Bozeman could drop into the single digits by Thursday night.

Forecasters urge gardeners to harvest their late crops before it’s too late, sprinkler systems should be winterized as soon as possible and drivers need to be prepared for some potentially dicey road conditions this week.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
