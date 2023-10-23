Medicaid coverage data; big game general hunting season starts

New data shows nearly 16,000 people lost Medicaid coverage in August

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy

New data from the Montana Health Department show nearly 16,000 people lost Medicaid coverage in August.

The state continues to remove people from healthcare plans more often than it renews their coverage.

Health officials have ended coverage for three-fifths of people with a completed case review. That’s higher than the national termination rate of about one third.

Nearly 64% of those who have lost coverage in Montana did so because of miscommunication, failure to return paperwork or other administrative errors.

Over 2,100 hunters visited wildlife check stations as big game general hunting season starts

Montana Public Radio | By Edward O'Brien

Big game general hunting season opened Saturday.

Hunters in west central Montana were greeted with warm weather and a slightly lower harvest than in recent years.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, over 2,100 hunters visited wildlife check stations near Anaconda, Bonner, Fish Creek and Darby this weekend. That compares to just over 2,000 hunter stops during last year’s opening weekend.

Hunters checked 76 elk, 15 mule deer, 39 white-tailed deer and one black bear this weekend. Last year during the same time, hunters reported 84 elk, 18 mule deer, 90 white-tails and three black bears.

Wildlife officials anticipate more hunter success this week as a cold and snowy weather system pushes wildlife into some lower elevation areas.