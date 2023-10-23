FWP seeks public comment on new statewide wolf management plan

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has released the first draft of a new statewide wolf management plan and is now requesting public comment.

The plan includes prevention measures for wolf-livestock depredation and changes how breeding pairs are counted. Previously, the agency’s goal was maintaining 15 breeding wolf pairs, but the new plan removes pair counts and instead aims for a population of 450 wolves, which FWP said accounts for the same number of breeding pairs.

Gov. Greg Gianforte instructed FWP to begin the process of drafting a new plan in January. The current plan has been in use since 2003.

Despite public requests in commission meetings, FWP has decided against creating a citizen advisory group to oversee and guide the creation of this new plan. Groups have historically been involved with elk and grizzly bear planning, as well as the 2003 wolf plan.

Public comment on the draft plan, and the associated environmental impact statement, is open from now until December 19. FWP said it will be announcing public meetings to answer questions on the plan before that December deadline.