Winter weather is on its way to Montana

A few days of abnormally high temperatures are set to give way to the season’s first dash of winter weather by this time next week.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls calls our autumn season so far “milder than usual.” Temperatures have floated around average or above average in most locations across the state.

That’s set to change by next Wednesday and Thursday. Weather systems are forecast to push cold air down from the north and in from the Pacific. That could translate to temps in the 30s and 40s, with a hard overnight freeze possible across central, western and southwest Montana.

Meteorologist Bob Hoenisch said the next few sunny days will make for a perfect window to complete any lingering end-of-season tasks.

“You know, making sure if you have equipment that needs to be winterized — campers, irrigation systems, things like that — this will be a good time before those colder temperatures set in,” Hoenisch said.

And, yes, the coming wave of cool temperatures means there’s a good chance for the first snow of the season in valleys across the state. But, Hoenisch said there are few indications that our first brush with winter will stick around for long.