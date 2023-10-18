© 2023 MTPR
Gianforte's Housing Task Force is ready to start its next phase of work

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 18, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT

The governor’s Housing Task Force met at the capitol Tuesday to start ‘chapter two’ in its efforts to make homes more affordable and attainable.

Members of the task force and Gov. Greg Gianforte said they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished so far.

Gianforte’s list of successes during the 2023 legislative session includes cuts to what he calls burdensome red tape for home builders, money for water and sewer expansions and zoning reforms aimed at local government regulations.

But Gianforte said the work’s not done and he’s extended the task force through 2025.

“We didn't get into this situation overnight and we're not gonna get out overnight,” Gianforte said.

On Tuesday, each of the commission’s 26 members were directed to find examples of housing project successes, and failures, over the last three years. They’ll bring the details of those projects to their next meeting in December to discuss what’s working and what’s not.

According to data from the state Department of Commerce presented at the meeting, Montana’s available housing vacancy rate is about 2%, a historic low in the state and below the national average.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
