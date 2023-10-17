Helena Attorney John Morrison enters state Supreme Court race

A Helena attorney has entered the race to be Montana’s chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court.

John Morrison, a former state auditor and practicing lawyer of 35 years, announced his campaign Monday. He aims to take Chief Justice Mike McGrath’s seat. McGrath plans to retire at the end of his term.

Jerry Lynch, a former federal magistrate of Helena, began campaign for the seat earlier this summer.

Seven elected justices make up the state’s high court and serve eight year terms. Justice Dirk Sandefur is also declining to run for re-election and will leave his seat on the bench open.

Two district court judges, Katherine Bidegaray in eastern Montana and Dan Wilson in Flathead County, are running for Sandefur’s seat.

The 2022 election for a Montana Supreme Court seat became one of the most high-profile and expensive races of the cycle.