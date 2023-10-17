© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Helena Attorney John Morrison enters state Supreme Court race

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:05 AM MDT
The doors to the Montana Supreme Court chambers.
Shaylee Ragar

A Helena attorney has entered the race to be Montana’s chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court.

John Morrison, a former state auditor and practicing lawyer of 35 years, announced his campaign Monday. He aims to take Chief Justice Mike McGrath’s seat. McGrath plans to retire at the end of his term.

Jerry Lynch, a former federal magistrate of Helena, began campaign for the seat earlier this summer.

Seven elected justices make up the state’s high court and serve eight year terms. Justice Dirk Sandefur is also declining to run for re-election and will leave his seat on the bench open.

Two district court judges, Katherine Bidegaray in eastern Montana and Dan Wilson in Flathead County, are running for Sandefur’s seat.

The 2022 election for a Montana Supreme Court seat became one of the most high-profile and expensive races of the cycle.

Tags
Montana News Montana Supreme CourtJohn MorrisonMike McGrathDirk SandefurDan WilsonJerry LynchKatherine Bidegaray2024 elections
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.