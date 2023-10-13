© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Judge questions state attorneys over the reasons for Montana's TikTok ban

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 13, 2023 at 6:47 AM MDT
A screen capture of the TikTok app on the Google Play store on April 14, 2023. Info on screen says TiKTok has been download greater than 1 billion times on the Google app store.
Josh Burnham
A screen capture of the TikTok app on the Google Play store on April 14, 2023.

A federal judge in Missoula heard arguments Thursday on Montana’s law to ban TikTok in the state.

State attorneys were pressed over previous statements made by the Attorney General that appear to contradict the state’s legal defense.

Montana’s solicitor general argued Thursday that the state’s ban on TikTok is a valid consumer protection statute, saying the state has an interest in guarding residents’ data privacy from alleged access by the Chinese government. TikTok is owned by a Chinese parent company.

However, in a September interview with Purdue University’s Krach Institute, Attorney General Austin Kndusen, whose office wrote the law, suggested a different motivation:

"The issue here really is one of national security. We really have exposed ourself [sic]. We’ve allowed this Trojan horse into our country."

District Judge Donald Molloy pressed state attorneys to reconcile the difference between the public and legal defenses of the ban, but appeared unimpressed with the state’s answer, saying it only left him more confused.

A central point of TikTok’s legal argument against Montana’s ban is that the state is attempting to claim powers over foreign affairs policy and national security that are reserved for the federal government.

Before the scheduled January 1 effective date of the ban, the court will decide whether to temporarily block it while litigation continues.

Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsAustin KnudsenTikTokDonald Molloy
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.