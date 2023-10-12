Briefs: Charter school commissioners; Senate fundraising reports

Officials appoint replacements for charter school commission

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Montana officials appointed two replacements to the state’s new charter school panel. The Community Choice School Commission is in charge of establishing a system of public charter schools.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen selected Laurel businessman Jon Rutt to join the commission. Senate Minority Leader Pat Flowers chose Montana State University professor Katey Franklin. Franklin chairs the school’s addiction counseling program.

The new appointees fill positions vacated just before the seven-member commission met for the first time last week. The panel can set bylaws, but can’t approve new charter schools due to a pending lawsuit.

Senate fundraising reports released

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

The candidates for what’s expected to be a record-breaking U.S. Senate race in Montana have released their latest fundraising numbers.

Incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, raked in more than $5 million from July through September. Tester announced his re-election campaign in February and has $13 million in cash on hand.

Tester remains the last-standing Democrat elected to statewide office in Montana.

Tim Sheehy of Bozeman, the Republican frontrunner to challenge Tester, raised $2.8 million in the same time period, which was his first quarter of campaigning. Sheehy has $1.1 million in cash on hand.

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale has also been considering a run for the seat, but has not yet announced whether he plans to do so.

