State officials urge caution as bear activity increases

State wildlife officials urge Montanans to be extra ‘bear aware’ right now as the animals are frantically packing on the pounds ahead of winter.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park (FWP) officials said they’re fielding an increasing number of bear reports, especially in western Montana’s Missoula, Bitterroot and Blackfoot valleys.

FWP said that most bears reported in west-central Montana’s valley bottoms over the last few weeks have been black bears – and they’re seriously hungry.

Apple trees have drawn one 325-pound bear to an area between Lolo and Florence. It hasn’t been involved in any conflicts yet, but experts encourage people with fruit trees to harvest and collect the fruit before it leads to trouble.

Garbage is another powerful attractant. According to FWP, black bears and several grizzlies are now hanging out in the Blackfoot Valley near Potomac. Unsecured garbage cans are drawing and keeping them there.

Garbage, bird feeders and pet food need to be stored in secured buildings.

Backcountry recreationists are encouraged to carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If attacked by a bear and without a deterrent, experts advise staying face down on the ground, protecting your face and neck with your arms and staying still until the animal has left.