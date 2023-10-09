© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State officials urge caution as bear activity increases

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM MDT
Black bear. File photo.
iStock
Black bear. File photo.

State wildlife officials urge Montanans to be extra ‘bear aware’ right now as the animals are frantically packing on the pounds ahead of winter.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park (FWP) officials said they’re fielding an increasing number of bear reports, especially in western Montana’s Missoula, Bitterroot and Blackfoot valleys.

FWP said that most bears reported in west-central Montana’s valley bottoms over the last few weeks have been black bears – and they’re seriously hungry.

Apple trees have drawn one 325-pound bear to an area between Lolo and Florence. It hasn’t been involved in any conflicts yet, but experts encourage people with fruit trees to harvest and collect the fruit before it leads to trouble.

Garbage is another powerful attractant. According to FWP, black bears and several grizzlies are now hanging out in the Blackfoot Valley near Potomac. Unsecured garbage cans are drawing and keeping them there.

Garbage, bird feeders and pet food need to be stored in secured buildings.

Backcountry recreationists are encouraged to carry bear spray and know how to use it.

If attacked by a bear and without a deterrent, experts advise staying face down on the ground, protecting your face and neck with your arms and staying still until the animal has left.

Tags
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksEnvironment Montanawildlifegrizzly bearsblack bears
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.