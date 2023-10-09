Chronic Wasting Disease; Snowbowl safety conditions; CSKT agreement

State agencies recommend game meat be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien

Montana’s wildlife and public health agencies recommend game meat be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CSW).

Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) along with the state health department advised hunters to receive a negative CWD test result before bringing their deer, elk or moose to a meat processor or donating it to a foodbank.

CWD testing is not required in Montana. While the neurological disease is 100% fatal in deer, elk and moose, there has been no known transmission to humans.

If an animal tests positive, FWP will advise the hunter on proper carcass and meat disposal and provide instructions on how to request a replacement license.

Detailed sampling instructions can be found at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

Snowbowl ski area says its working to improve safety conditions

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

Snowbowl ski area outside of Missoula said it's working to improve safety conditions after news reports this week that the Lolo National Forest is considering withholding the area’s operating permit.

In a statement, owner Andy Morris said an independent tramway engineer spent several days evaluating all of the area's chairlifts and that Snowbowl has completed all corrections that were recommended.

Morris added that Snowbowl is undertaking initiatives to improve safety and communication by operators at its lifts.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton ordered a review of safety at the area after a chair struck a lift tower in March, sending a 4-year-old boy and his father tumbling into the snow. No injuries were reported.

Morris said he is confident the Forest Service will approve Snowbowl’s permit, but that the area will refund all passes if the permit is denied.

Officials sign an agreement to bolster job opportunities for Salish Kootenai College students

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced Friday that they signed an agreement that aims to bolster job opportunities for Salish Kootenai College students.

The agreement will support tribal students in science and environmental justice related fields. It will include resume workshops, career guidance from EPA professionals as well as joint research projects with students.

CKST and EPA officials signed the agreement in Pablo.