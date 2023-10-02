© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

New federal bill includes a provision to maintain a wildland firefighter pay raise

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT

This weekend’s passage of a short-term federal spending bill includes a provision maintaining a wildland firefighter pay raise, at least until mid-November.

Thousands of federal wildland firefighters had a lot of money on the line this weekend.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included a provision temporarily increasing their salary by $20,000 or 50% of their base pay, whichever was smaller.

However, the $600-million funding for that bump was set to expire this past Sunday. That deadline became known as the pay cliff because the stakes are so high.

The union representing federal wildland firefighters warns that unless those raises are made permanent, firefighters will quit in droves as they seek better pay and working conditions with state and local fire agencies.

A 2022 Government Accountability Office report found low pay is one of several barriers to wildland firefighter recruitment and retention.

Congress this weekend narrowly averted a government shutdown and firefighter pay will continue at its current rate at least through the middle of next month.

Tags
Montana News Bipartisan Infrastructure LawOffice of Government AccountabilityCongressMontana Politics
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information