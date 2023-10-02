© 2023 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bozeman attorney Ben Alke announces candidacy to run for attorney general

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published October 2, 2023 at 4:25 PM MDT

A Bozeman attorney has announced his candidacy to run for Montana attorney general. The position is currently held by Republican Austin Knudsen.

Democrat Ben Alke, a political newcomer, released a promotional video saying he wants to restore “the integrity and respect” of the Montana Department of Justice. The job of attorney general is to act as the state’s chief legal officer, chief law enforcement officer and oversee the department.

According to his law firm’s website, Alke’s practice has focused on litigation in business, health care, insurance, employment, land use and constitutional law. No other Democrats have entered the primary race for the position.

Knudsen has not yet announced whether he plans to run for re-election, but is eligible for a second term.

Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
