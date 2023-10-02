Bozeman attorney Ben Alke announces candidacy to run for attorney general

A Bozeman attorney has announced his candidacy to run for Montana attorney general. The position is currently held by Republican Austin Knudsen.

Democrat Ben Alke, a political newcomer, released a promotional video saying he wants to restore “the integrity and respect” of the Montana Department of Justice. The job of attorney general is to act as the state’s chief legal officer, chief law enforcement officer and oversee the department.

According to his law firm’s website, Alke’s practice has focused on litigation in business, health care, insurance, employment, land use and constitutional law. No other Democrats have entered the primary race for the position.

Knudsen has not yet announced whether he plans to run for re-election, but is eligible for a second term.