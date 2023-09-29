Montana congressional delegation pays tribute to Sen. Feinstein

Montana’s congressional delegation honored U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein who died Friday morning at her home in Washington, D.C. The delegation’s accolades for Sen. Feinstein’s life and legacy crossed party lines.

Feinstein, the longest serving member of the U.S. Senate’s Democratic conference passed away Friday morning at the age of 90.

Shortly after the news broke, Republican Congressman Matt Rosendale, who represents Montana’s eastern district, took to social media to send condolences to the Feinstein family.

Western district congressional Rep. Ryan Zinke remembered her as a “role model to many young women looking to serve their country.” Zinke, a Republican, added that he appreciated her candor and willingness to work across the aisle.

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester described Feinstein as a trailblazing public servant who was a privilege to serve with.

But the delegation's longest tribute came from Tester’s Senate counterpart, Republican Steve Daines. Daines called her his friend and expressed his gratitude to have worked with her on causes important for both Montana and California. Daines and Feinstein co-sponsored several forestry management and wildland firefighter-related bills.

Daines said her decades of work for Californians reflected her sense of service, adding her legacy will continue to inspire Americans everywhere.