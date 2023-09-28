Montana taxpayers have until October 2 to claim property tax rebates

Montana taxpayers who qualify for a property tax rebate have only a few days left to claim theirs. The final day to claim the Montana property tax rebate is Monday, October 2nd.

The refund provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 on a primary residence in both this year and next.

The state Revenue Department Tuesday nudged procrastinators to apply for the rebate before it’s too late.

The agency extended the deadline by one day.

Because taxpayers may have last minute questions, the department opted instead to accept claims until 11:59 p.m. this upcoming Monday via getmyrebate.mt.gov. Paper claims postmarked by October 2nd will also be accepted.

The Revenue Department has so far approved over 180,000 claims totaling $120 million. That’s about 80% of estimated potential claims.

As of mid-September, nearly 21,000 Montanans had appealed their state property tax assessments.

An agency spokesperson told MTPR that about 71% of those appeals had been reviewed. Data regarding outcomes of those appeals is not yet available.

Residents who do not hear back about their appeals before their taxes are due still need to pay their taxes “in protest” to ensure their right to a refund if their appeal is accepted.