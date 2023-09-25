© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Former state employee pleads guilty to stealing from federal aid programs

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM MDT

A former state health department employee pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing nearly $90,000 in federal assistance by approving fake paperwork.

Heather Marie Bugni of Butte faces a maximum 10 year sentence and a $250,000 fine, according to a news release from the Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 1.

In her job, Bugni processed and approved applications for assistance programs like SNAP and Medicaid, which help low-income and disabled residents get groceries and healthcare. She falsified documents to qualify family members for tens of thousands of dollars in benefits.

Bugni worked for the department from October 2015 to July 2021. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to her arrest.

Tags
Montana News Heather Marie BugniU.S. Attorney's OfficeU.S. Office of the Inspector GeneralMontana Politics
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information