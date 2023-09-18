© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials plan two prescribed burns in wildlife areas in western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM MDT

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is planning prescribed burns at two wildlife management areas in western Montana in the coming weeks.

A 100 acre burn is planned at the Blackfoot-Clearwater management area near Seeley Lake and a 65 acre burn is planned for the Nevada Lake area near Helmville. Both projects are expected to start this week, but are weather dependent so residents could see periodic smoke in the coming weeks.

The department said both burns are expected to be completed by the start of general deer and elk hunting season on October 21st.

Tags
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParksEnvironment
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information