Officials plan two prescribed burns in wildlife areas in western Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is planning prescribed burns at two wildlife management areas in western Montana in the coming weeks.

A 100 acre burn is planned at the Blackfoot-Clearwater management area near Seeley Lake and a 65 acre burn is planned for the Nevada Lake area near Helmville. Both projects are expected to start this week, but are weather dependent so residents could see periodic smoke in the coming weeks.

The department said both burns are expected to be completed by the start of general deer and elk hunting season on October 21st.