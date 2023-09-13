Officials encourage Montana residents to claim their property tax rebate

Most Montana taxpayers who qualify for a property tax rebate have already claimed theirs. Those who haven’t are encouraged to do so before it’s too late.

The Montana Department of Revenue said it approved about 70% of estimated potential claims. That amounts to over 150,000 applications.

Qualified taxpayers have until Oct. 1 to claim their rebate. The Revenue Department is targeting outreach to counties with a lower percentage of claimed rebates. Those include Petroleum, Carter, Powder River, Madison, and Garfield counties.

Counties with a higher estimated share of claimed rebates are Hill, Pondera, Missoula, Silver Bow, and Lewis and Clark.

The agency said the fastest way for taxpayers to claim the rebate is online at getmyrebate.mt.gov.

According to the Revenue Department, mailing a paper application will add time, especially in communities like Bozeman that are experiencing slower mail service due to staffing shortages.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024.