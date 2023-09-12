© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Grant funding available for water quality and climate change projects

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks,
Ellis Juhlin
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:19 AM MDT

Environment officials make almost $1 million in grants available for water quality projects
Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

Montana environmental officials are making close to a million dollars in grants available for water quality projects across the state.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) aims to fund projects that look to reduce pollution from land uses like agriculture and urban development near waterways. The department said this type of pollution is the single largest cause of water quality impairment in Montana.

Roughly half of the money available is reserved for projects in the lower Gallatin watershed. A stretch of the Gallatin River was designated as impaired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year after pollution created toxic algae blooms along a 40-mile segment of the river.

Information on the grant funding is available on DEQ’s website. 

Officials announce $65 million in funding will go to Montana farmers to address climate change
Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin

A new pool of federal funding is available for Montana farmers to fund projects working to mitigate and address climate change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $65 million investment into their Conservation Innovation Grants program.

Funding is prioritized for projects to reduce methane emissions from cattle and other ruminants as well as efforts in climate mitigation like conserving wildlife habitat. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change and according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture is the largest source of methane emissions in the U.S.

The federal agency said they will also prioritize proposals from historically underserved entities and individuals.

Applications for funding are available through October 30.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
