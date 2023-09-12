Grant funding available for water quality and climate change projects

Environment officials make almost $1 million in grants available for water quality projects

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

Montana environmental officials are making close to a million dollars in grants available for water quality projects across the state.

The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) aims to fund projects that look to reduce pollution from land uses like agriculture and urban development near waterways. The department said this type of pollution is the single largest cause of water quality impairment in Montana.

Roughly half of the money available is reserved for projects in the lower Gallatin watershed. A stretch of the Gallatin River was designated as impaired by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency earlier this year after pollution created toxic algae blooms along a 40-mile segment of the river.

Information on the grant funding is available on DEQ’s website.

Officials announce $65 million in funding will go to Montana farmers to address climate change

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin

A new pool of federal funding is available for Montana farmers to fund projects working to mitigate and address climate change. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced a $65 million investment into their Conservation Innovation Grants program.

Funding is prioritized for projects to reduce methane emissions from cattle and other ruminants as well as efforts in climate mitigation like conserving wildlife habitat. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change and according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture is the largest source of methane emissions in the U.S.

The federal agency said they will also prioritize proposals from historically underserved entities and individuals.

Applications for funding are available through October 30.